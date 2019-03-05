Bobby Joe Randolph passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Amarillo.



He was born September 24, 1929 in Childress, Texas to Leonard and Lucile (Ware) Randolph. On September 13, 1952, in Altus, Oklahoma, Bobby married the love of his life, Geneva June Hamilton. He served in the United States Army and participated in the Korean War. While in the Army, he was on the Dive Team. Bobby was a member of the First Baptist Church, Borger and was on the Board of the Salvation Army. He was also a member of the American Legion. For many years, he was a school counselor for BISD. Many remember his years as a coach at our Junior High School. He also worked at the National Parks Service. His love for the Borger Bulldogs allowed him to run the clock at the football games. He was an avid golfer for many years and enjoyed playing as long as his health allowed.



Preceding him in death was his grandson, Bobby Ellis Counts; his parents; a sister, Renetta Small and his son-in-law, Richard Chilcote.



His survivors include his wife, June; his daughter, Deborah Chilcote-Pollakowski and her husband, Steve of Borger; a sister, Doris Janet Thompson of Altus, Oklahoma; his grandson, Dr. Darin Richard Chilcote of Amarillo; a great grandson, Cameron Douglas Counts; numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Worship Center of the First Baptist Church, Borger. Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery.



Services will be conducted by Pastor Andy Dietz of the First Baptist Church, Groom. Serving as pallbearers will be Josh McKinney, Mike Zink, Tommy Counts, Matt Hill, Randy Whitworth and James Gipson.



Mr. Randolph will lie in state at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains on Tuesday, March 5 and Wednesday, March 6 from 8:00 AM-8:00 PM. The family will receive friends on Wednesday at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM.



Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger. Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary