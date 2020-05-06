Bobby Wayne Gardner
1954 - 2020
Bobby Wayne Gardner, 66 of Borger died Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Borger. Cremation is under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.

Bobby was born February 15, 1954 in Ada, OK to Clebart and Dortha (Holiman) Gardner. He was a crane operator until his disability. He loved playing the guitar, fishing and camping.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Rodger and sister Teresa Watson.

Surviving is his son Jason Gardner of Borger. Daughter Brandy Killingsworth of Borger. Grandchildren Jasmine Gardner, Terrin Gardner, Macee Gardner, Kaylie Killingsworth, Skyler Killingsworth and Rylin Gardner. Great grandchild Payln Gardner. Best friend and fishing buddy Jason West.


Published in Borger News Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
