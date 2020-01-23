|
B. R. "Jack" House, age 95, of Dierks, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020.
He was born on August 2, 1924, in Brushy, the son of Joel Ernest House and Martha Ida Pinkerton House. On April 14, 1984, he was married to Dorothea House. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Alene House; two sons, Larry House and Kevin House; his parents; one brother, Doyle House; and two sisters, Winnie Matthews and Nora Faye Pate.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Bissell Chapel Church. He was employed with Phillips Petroleum for over thirty-five years until his retirement. One of his proudest memories was his twenty-five years he served as the Adult Sunday School teacher for the Holiness Church of Stinnett, Texas. He enjoyed fishing, working in his many gardens and especially loved to sing and play his guitar and harmonica, but his greatest joy in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Jack was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother and friend, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. He has truly left his family with a wonderful legacy of cherished memories for all to hold in their hearts forever.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothea House of Dierks; one son and daughter-in-law, Troy and Rhonda House of Langley; three daughters and sons-in-law, Denise and Don Schenk of Stinnett, Texas, Barbara and Scott Chambers and Joan and Joe Isham, all of Dierks; nineteen grandchildren, Chandra Budd, Lacy Schwab, Terry House, Brandon House, Scott House, Rodney Bell, Candy Bell, Robert Bell, Danielle Crawford, Jessica Cowart, Jami Mosley, Tiffany Smith, Jonathan Isham, Kara Moore, Stephanie Wrye, Jesse Wyre, Daniel Chambers, Samantha Chambers and Billy Chambers; twenty great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and a host of wonderful friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 24, 2020, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood with Jonathan Isham and Chaplain Mark Miller officiating.
Visitation will be held Thursday, 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Interment will be in the Bissell Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers will be the nurses and staff of Dierksen Hospice of Texarkana.
Published in Borger News Herald on Jan. 23, 2020