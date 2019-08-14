|
|
Brenden Michael Farnum, 20 of Borger died Sunday August 11, 2019 in Borger.
Celebration of Life services will be 2:00 pm Friday, August 16, 2019 at Minton Memorial Chapel.
Brenden was born August 21, 1998 in Amarillo to Darlene Farnum and Chad Hooser. He attended Sanford Fritch High School. He loved to Skateboard and drawing.
Surviving is his mother Darlene Farnum of Sanford. Father Chad Hooser of Amarillo. Daughter Isabella Farnum of Stinnett. Brother Dylan Bretz of Borger. Grandmother Vicki Keller of Borger. Grandfather Gerald Farnum and wife Pat of Pampa.
--
Published in Borger News Herald on Aug. 15, 2019