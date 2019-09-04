Home

Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Brent Wayne Nolen


1974 - 2019
Brent Wayne Nolen Obituary
Brent Wayne Nolen, 45 of Stinnett, passed away August 30, 2019 in Amarillo. Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Minton Memorial Chapel in Borger. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors. Family will receive visitors Tuesday, September 3, from 5 to 7 in the funeral home.
Brent was born on August 14, 1974, in Borger to Harrell Wayne and Inez Porter Nolen. He was a lifetime resident of Stinnett. He loved to work and if someone needed something he would take care of it. He was a Handyman by profession.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, David Byron Nolen.
Survivors are his son, Devon Nolen of Borger; daughter, Desiree Nolen of Stinnett, Hanna Nolen and Zoe Nolen of Borger; stepdaughter, Madison Chambers of Borger; brother, Jody Lee Nolen and wife, Marie of Stinnett; sisters, Tanya Duffield and husband, Larry of Stinnett, Donna Easley and husband, Donald of Fritch, and Cecilia Rowe and husband, James and their son J.C Rowe of Stinnett. Brent was blessed with two granddaughters, Haylei Nolen and Ellie Rae Layton; and a host of extended friends and family.
Published in Borger News Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
