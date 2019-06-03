Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Resources
More Obituaries for Britney Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Britney Nicole Matthews


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Britney Nicole Matthews Obituary
Britney Nicole Matthews, 33, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019.
Cremation is under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Britney was born June 28, 1985 in Borger to Jimmy "Bimbo" Matthews and Wanda Whitcher Matthews. She enjoyed going on trips with Shane, working puzzles and singing Karaoke. Nothing brought more joy to her life than being with her girls.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jimmy "Bimbo" Matthews.
Survivors include her son, Mason Poole of Houston; twin daughters, Madison and Morgan Mathias of Borger; mother, Wanda Matthews of Borger; boyfriend, Shane Sandlin of Borger; sisters, Melissa Matthews and Adrian Storm of Borger, Amy Matthews and Rusty Caple of Borger; brothers, Billy Matthews of Borger, Tracy Wall of Borger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Borger News Herald on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
Download Now