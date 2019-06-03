|
Britney Nicole Matthews, 33, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019.
Cremation is under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Britney was born June 28, 1985 in Borger to Jimmy "Bimbo" Matthews and Wanda Whitcher Matthews. She enjoyed going on trips with Shane, working puzzles and singing Karaoke. Nothing brought more joy to her life than being with her girls.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jimmy "Bimbo" Matthews.
Survivors include her son, Mason Poole of Houston; twin daughters, Madison and Morgan Mathias of Borger; mother, Wanda Matthews of Borger; boyfriend, Shane Sandlin of Borger; sisters, Melissa Matthews and Adrian Storm of Borger, Amy Matthews and Rusty Caple of Borger; brothers, Billy Matthews of Borger, Tracy Wall of Borger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Borger News Herald on June 4, 2019