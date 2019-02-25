Bruce Ainsworth Williams, 82, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019.



Graveside services are being held privately under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.



Bruce was born November 1, 1936 in Gardner, Massachusetts to Alexander Williams and Mary Ainsworth Williams. He proudly served in the United States Air Force being stationed in Amarillo where he met the love of his life, Nell Blanks. Bruce retired from Phillips 66 as an operator. He was an avid golfer, he loved being on the golf course. He also enjoyed watching golf on television, watching Wheel of Fortune and football. Bruce had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh.



He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nell; and sister, Marjorie Hubbard.



Survivors include his daughters, Debra Stidd of Amarillo, Cathy Stone and husband Robert of Borger; two grandchildren, Jessica McKee and husband Brandon, Jaclyn Stone and Demetrice Jones; three great grandchildren, Jericho and Grayson McKee and Alexa Dickson; brother-in-law, Mike Blanks and wife Faye of Borger; and his companion, Barbara Anglen and her family. Published in Borger News Herald on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary