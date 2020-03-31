|
|
Bryan Eugene "Gene" Prater, 83, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Private graveside services are scheduled at Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Fritch. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Mr. Prater will be available for viewing beginning at 5 pm on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 until 8 pm, and 9 am – 8 pm on Wednesday and Thursday, please keep in mind 10 people are allowed in the building at a time. In lieu of flowers his memory may be honored with a gift to Meals on Wheels of Fritch, P.O. Box 366, Fritch, Texas 79036.
Gene was born December 25, 1936 in East St. Louis, Illinois to Virgil Bryan Prater and Leila McCulley Prater, he has lived in this area since 1945. He married Martha Sue Judd on August 28, 1959 in Borger. Gene was a member of First United Methodist Church of Fritch and the Texas Retired Teachers Association. He was former teacher in Fritch for Sanford Independent School District where he taught Industrial Arts and Drafting Class. Gene was a master carpenter. He enjoyed square dancing, camping in his RV, water and snow skiing, as well as hunting and fishing in Colorado. Gene was one of the first drivers for Meals on Wheels in Fritch.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Martha; brother, James Prater, and great granddaughter, Tatum Schulte.
Survivors include sons, Bryan Prater and wife Sherri, Joe Prater and wife Teresa all of Amarillo; seven grandchildren, Monica, Devin, Avery, Matt, Shawna, Sharla and Shayla; six great grandchildren; brothers, Charles Prater and wife Carla of Borger, Ed Prater and wife Dorothy of Horseshoe Bay; and his beloved canine companion, Daisy.
Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 1, 2020