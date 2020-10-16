Bryan Eugene "Gene" Prater, 83, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020.



A celebration of his life will be held 2 pm Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home, 104 Ranch Road in Fritch. In lieu of flowers his memory may be honored with a gift to Meals on Wheels of Fritch, P.O. Box 366, Fritch, Texas 79036.



Gene was born December 25, 1936 in East St. Louis, Illinois to Virgil Bryan Prater and Leila McCulley Prater, he has lived in this area since 1945. He married Martha Sue Judd on August 28, 1959 in Borger. Gene was a member of First United Methodist Church of Fritch and the Texas Retired Teachers Association. He was a former teacher in Fritch for Sanford Independent School District where he taught Industrial Arts and Drafting Class. Gene was a master carpenter. He enjoyed square dancing, camping in his RV, water and snow skiing, as well as hunting and fishing in Colorado. Gene was one of the first drivers for Meals on Wheels in Fritch.



He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Martha; brother, James Prater, and great granddaughter, Tatum Schulte.



Survivors include sons, Bryan Prater and wife Sherri, Joe Prater and wife Teresa all of Amarillo; seven grandchildren, Monica, Devin, Avery, Matt, Shawna, Sharla and Shayla; six great grandchildren; brothers, Charles Prater and wife Carla of Borger, Ed Prater and wife Dorothy of Horseshoe Bay; and his beloved canine companion, Daisy.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store