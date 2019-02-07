Budd L. Kerr, 62, died on Thursday, January 31st, 2019 in Fritch, TX.

Budd was born July 5th, 1956 in Garden City, KS. He then moved on to Dixon, IL where he graduated from Dixon High School in 1974. He met his future wife, Maree Alter, and moved on to Amarillo, TX in 1976. His first son, Dusty LeRoy Kerr was born in 1976 followed by Cortland LeRoy Kerr in 1982. His last son, Budd LeRoy Kerr Jr. was born in 1989.

Budd worked for BNSF as a Track Foreman for over 20 years. After his work was complete with the railroad, he began doing remodeling and construction work. He loved hot rod cars, Harley Davidson motorcycles, and had many various collections.

He is survived by his sons, Dusty Kerr & wife Melinda along with his grandson Brayden Kerr, Cortland Kerr, & Budd Kerr Jr. and wife Daniela.

He is preceded in death by his father, Leland Kerr, mother, Mary Kay Mullens & sister, Vickie Munsterman.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 9th, at the Elevate Church, 2700 S. Hill St. in Amarillo, TX. Local arrangements are by Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. Published in Borger News Herald on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary