Mr. Butch McMillan
1952 - 2020
Butch McMillan, 67, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Fritch Church of Christ with Mr. Richard Kasko officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the funeral home in Fritch.

Butch was born October 10, 1952 in Pampa, Texas to Thomas Ollyn "Mac" McMillan and Nita Ogle McMillan. He retired from Phillips as an I&E Tech. Butch enjoyed fishing, being on the lake, playing at the river, riding horses, camping, dancing and cooking. He had a true heart for people, making them laugh and a passion for the Texas Rangers.

He is preceded in death by his father, Mac McMillan; and wife, Anna McMillan.

Survivors include his fiancé, Marquette Jeffcoat of Fritch; mother, Nita McMillan of Fritch; daughter, Mandy Boyer of Borger; sons, Doug McMillan and wife Martha of LaGrange, Dillan McMillan and wife Bethani; step-daughters, Misty Dennis and husband Mark of Katy, Nikki Wied of LaGrange, Renee Talbott and husband Chance of Fritch, Tonya Ledford and fiancé Jake Keel of Fritch; step-son, Cody Loper-Benge and husband Jarrett of Kingfisher, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Chase, Landry, Layne, Deegan, Landon, Alice, Liam, Mac; brother, Ronnie Sims and wife Tina of Shawnee, Oklahoma; sister, Kanita "Kathy" Riggle and husband David of Fritch; sistoo, Billie Sue Morrison of Fritch; and friends, Brian Felker, Mikey Felker, Jennifer Felker, Stephanie Kasper and Delmer Baldwin.

Published in Borger News Herald from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
