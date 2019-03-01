



Carl W. Meyer, 91, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at his ranch east of Borger, Texas.



Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Friday, March 1, 2019, at Panhandle Cemetery, and memorial services will be 2:00 PM Friday at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel in Pampa, with Herb Smith and Rev. Byron Williamson, pastor of First Baptist Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors of Pampa.



Carl was born on September 4, 1927 in Plainview to John Henry and Ernestine Mae Willis Meyer. Carl graduated from Plainview High School in 1944 and was attending Wayland Baptist College when he joined the United States Navy to serve in World War II. Carl returned to Wayland and married Carol Jo Byars in February 1950. Carl transferred to North Texas State University and earned his BBA in accounting in 1952.



Carl began his career in Amarillo with H. V. Robertson's CPA firm and moved to Borger in 1952. In his early years in Borger, Carl taught accounting at Frank Phillips College, and had an accounting business. Throughout his years, he sang in various civic groups and churches throughout the state. Carl loved to hunt, fish and woodwork. In his early years, he did leatherworks, making belts and other leather products in order to earn enough money to buy Carol an engagement ring. In 1964 Carl moved to his ranch located east of Borger and was in the oil and gas business for many years. He was very involved in the Everyman's Sunday School class where he led music and was a longtime member of First Baptist Church. Carl was a wonderful PaPa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Carl was preceded in death by his parents, brother Leon Pat Meyer, daughter Carla Meyer Dittberner.



Survivors include wife Carol Meyer of the home; three sons, Gary Meyer and wife Cheryl of the ranch east of Borger, Greg Meyer and wife Constance of Stephenville, and John Meyer and wife Susan of Tulsa, Oklahoma; ten grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:30 PM Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the funeral home.