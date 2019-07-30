|
Carol Jean Bliss, 71, of Fritch passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Church of Christ of Borger. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 at the funeral home.
Carol was born in Durant, Oklahoma on March 4, 1948 to Maurice and Marjorie (Liskey) Lilley. She married Oliver D. Bliss on October 19, 1973 in Borger. She was a Senior Sales Associate for 35 years at Wesco. Carol loved working puzzles in the newspaper. She adored her grandkids and kids. She was involved in her community by delivering Meals on Wheels and School Kids Lunch.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her sons, Eric and Jesse, and her daughter Tamra; also her sister Pat Sams.
Survivors are her husband of 45 years, O.D. Bliss; sons, Joe W. Bliss of Amarillo, and Jared Bliss and wife, Talia of Fritch; brother, Charles Eugene Lilley of Odessa; eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
In Lieu of flowers the family would like to honor Carol with a donation to the Eric Bliss Scholarship Fund, C/O O.D. Bliss, 8727 Hwy 136, Fritch, TX 79036.
Published in Borger News Herald on July 31, 2019