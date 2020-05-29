Mrs Carol Whatley
1943 - 2020
Carole Whatley, 77, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in the Minton Memorial Chapel in Borger with Mr. Jake Minton officiating.

Carole was born April 21, 1943 in Gatesville, Texas to CP Whatley and Caroline Adams Whatley. She worked as a clerk for Mapco prior to her retirement. Carole enjoyed working puzzles, reading and playing computer games. Nothing brought a bigger smile to her face than a good night of playing cards with her family. Carole lived her life by the three "C's" coffee, cigarettes and cards.

She is preceded by her parents; first husband, Gary Aderholt; second husband, Sherman Hogue and daughter, Pamela Aderholt.

Survivors include her sons, Gary Don Aderholt and wife Kelli of Pampa, Terry Joe Aderholt of Fritch; three grandchildren, Abbi Aderholt, Taylor Aderholt and wife Lauren, Evan Aderholt; four great grandchildren, Blake, Emma, Kristin, Laura-Marie; brother, Joe Whatley and wife Jackie of Fritch; sister, Judy Anderson and husband Steve of Fritch; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family.


Published in Borger News Herald from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
