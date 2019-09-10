|
Carolyn Ann Christian Laughery, age 85, departed her earthly body at about 5 am on Sunday, September 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Dreamland Cemetery in Canyon with Chaplain Rob Wells officiating. A memorial service will be held at 3:00PM, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the First Christian Church in Stinnett, Texas. Arrangements under the personal care of Hammons Funeral Home.
Carolyn was born in Borger on January 13, 1934 to Robert S. (Buck) Christian and Wynema Skeith Christian. She married Truman Carl Laughery on December 7, 1952 in Canyon, Texas where she resided until 1965. Her devoted husband died in 1965, and Carolyn and her girls returned to live in Stinnett. She was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church.
Carolyn was one of a kind and her own person. She took great joy in the little things in life. She was fiercely devoted to her two daughters and her extended family, as well as her pets. Carolyn resided in Stinnett, Texas from 1965 until 2010, where she was everyone's favorite Avon lady. In 2010, she moved to Littlefield, Texas to be near her oldest daughter as her health began to decline. Her favorite activity was spending time on her patio with her pets.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Lee of Littlefield, Texas and Christi Durden (and husband Marcus) of Kaufman, Texas; one sister, Becky Swafford (and husband Richard) of Midland, Michigan; nieces Wynella Christy (and husband Paul) of Amarillo, Texas and Laura Swafford (and husband Douglas Bowman) of Houston, Texas; nephews Jay Shaw (and wife Wynne) of Dallas, Texas and Christopher Swafford (and wife Mandi) of Midland, Michigan; seven grandchildren: James Fields, Cathy Poer, Aaron Dodson, Lance Dodson, Tyler Dodson, Rachel Durden and Daniel Durden; nine great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren and numerous cousins and other extended family. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Maryln Shaw in 1984.
Published in Borger News Herald on Sept. 11, 2019