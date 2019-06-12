Carroll Leon Steagall left this world peacefully to join our heavenly Father , surrounded by family and friends, at approximately 5:15 am on June 7, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. Carroll was born to George Russell Steagall and Juanita Ruth Mitchell Steagall of Forestburg,Texas on August 3, 1940. Carroll was a true gentleman in every sense of the word. He loved horses and all things Western and was a longtime member of the Tejas Vaqueros. Carroll was extremely dedicated to his family, and was considered a valued friend of all who knew him. Carroll grew up in the small town of Sanford in the Texas Panhandle and attended Phillips High School and West Texas A&M University where he was a member of Kappa Alpha order. He was proud to serve his country as a US Marine. Carroll Steagall is preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind the pride of his life, daughter Melissa Steagall. Also surviving are son Barton Steagall, step-son John Martin, brothers Russell "Red" Steagall (Gail), Barry Steagall (Barbara), David Steagall (Nancy), Danny Steagall (Shelia) and sister Sue Anne Williams plus a wagon load of nieces and nephews. Honorariums to Carroll may be sent to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date Published in Borger News Herald on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary