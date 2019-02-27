|
|
Chad Walker, 43, passed away Friday, June 22, 2018.
Graveside services will be held 3:30 pm on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Westlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Tim Hall officiating. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.
Chad was born August 2, 1975 in Okinawa, Japan to Roger and Nelba Sue Walker. He enjoyed fishing, playing sports, camping and going to the mountains.
He is preceded in death by his mom; son, Roger Walker and his mother, Casey Ann.
Survivors include his sons, Kanyon Walker, Terrin Walker; daughter, Kassidy Walker; father, Roger Walker; grandparents, Ray and Betty Gentry; brother, Jason Walker and wife Anna; and sister, Nina Gray and husband Randy.
Published in Borger News Herald on Feb. 27, 2019