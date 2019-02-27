Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:30 PM
Westlawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Chad Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chad Walker


1975 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Chad Walker Obituary
Chad Walker, 43, passed away Friday, June 22, 2018.

Graveside services will be held 3:30 pm on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Westlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Tim Hall officiating. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.

Chad was born August 2, 1975 in Okinawa, Japan to Roger and Nelba Sue Walker. He enjoyed fishing, playing sports, camping and going to the mountains.

He is preceded in death by his mom; son, Roger Walker and his mother, Casey Ann.

Survivors include his sons, Kanyon Walker, Terrin Walker; daughter, Kassidy Walker; father, Roger Walker; grandparents, Ray and Betty Gentry; brother, Jason Walker and wife Anna; and sister, Nina Gray and husband Randy.
Published in Borger News Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
Download Now