Charles "Chuck" Edward Key, 83, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019.



Funeral service will be held 2 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the First Baptist Church of Sanford with Pastor Larry Brock officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Fritch. In lieu of flowers his memory may be honored with a gift to Interim Hospice.



Chuck was born January 21, 1936 in Brownfield, Texas to Ernest Cleveland Key and Belle Roberts Key. He married the love of his life Phyllis Hogan on December 20, 1969. Chuck proudly served in the United States Army. He worked as a welder for Phillips for 40 years, was a member of First Baptist Church of Sanford where he served as treasurer for 25 years and a member of the Elks Lodge for 30 years. He loved the outdoors, especially working in his vegetable and flower gardens. Chuck liked to sit and watch the deer that came up in the yard.



He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Phyllis; sons, Charles Paul and Jerry Don Key; and son-in-law, Bob Trammell; and brothers, Carl Laughary and Jerry Laughary.



Survivors include sons, James Key of Borger, Kurtis Kunce and wife Kathy of Borger, Randy Key of Texas City; daughter, Stephenie Trammell of Sanford; 5 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and brothers, Ernie Key and wife Cindy of Fritch and Don Laughary of Fritch. Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary