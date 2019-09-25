|
Charlie V. Fletcher of Borger, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 in Amarillo.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 27 at the Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Connie Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Park Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors. Masonic Rites will be given by his brother Larry Fletcher with the assistance of the Unity Masonic Lodge 1242. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26.
Charlie was born on December 29, 1938 in Cooper, Texas to Vernon G. Fletcher and Vesta Lynnell Lane Fletcher. He was a lifetime resident in Borger, where he was an Iron Worker in the construction industry. He married Nonadale Walser on April 1, 2005 in Stinnett. Charlie was a member of the James V. Callan Da-Lite Masonic Lodge 1422 in Dallas, Texas. He was quite the practical joker and enjoyed having coffee every morning with his close friends. Charlie was especially fond of dancing, working in his shop, traveling, and watching Westerns.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his previous wife, Lorretta Barber Fletcher; and stepsons, Daryl Walser and Scott Davis.
Charles is survived by his wife Nonadale of the home; daughters, Traci of Fort Worth, Christy of Durant, Oklahoma, Kim Williams of Weimar, Texas and Lena Willcox and husband, Tommy of Cache, Oklahoma; sons, Gary Wilcox and wife, Hilary of Bushland, and Kevin Wilcox and wife, Amy of Amarillo; brothers, Troy Fletcher of Borger, and Larry Fletcher and wife, Sherry of Richardson, TX. Charlie was blessed with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was also loved by many nieces and nephews and an host of family and friends.
The family requested, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in Charlies' memory to the Community Living Center at the VA Health Care System, 6010 W. Amarillo Blvd., Amarillo, TX 79106.
Published in Borger News Herald on Sept. 25, 2019