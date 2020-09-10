

Charlotte White, beloved mother and MeeMaw, left this life for her eternal one with Jesus Christ on September 8, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.



Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Fairlanes Baptist Church with Pastor Reece Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations be made to Guiding Light Hospice of San Antonio in Charlotte's name.



She was born in Borger, Texas on October 12, 1945 to Charles Haskell Cromer and Helena Shearwood Cromer. She was raised in Phillips, Texas. Charlotte graduated from Phillips High School in 1964 and was involved in state championship volleyball teams and the award winning Blackhawk band. She attended Frank Phillips College and West Texas State University where she was a member of the Alphi Delta Pi sorority. Her professional life was as a lab and x-ray technician for various doctors in Lubbock and Borger. Charlotte spent the last 6 years of her life retired in San Antonio being a loving mother and MeeMaw to her son Joel, his wife Tara and grandchildren Jacy and Britton.



She is survived by them, her brother Ron Cromer, his wife Mary Jane and their children JoBeth Allen and Zach Cromer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Haskell and Helena Cromer.



