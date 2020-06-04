Mrs Cheryl Jeanette Hamilton
1959 - 2020
Cheryl Jeanette Hamilton, 60, passed away May 31, 2020 at her home in Borger, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 Thursday, June 4 at First Baptist Church in Borger. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Burgin Funeral Home, 200 S. McGee St.

Cheryl was born on November 23, 1959 in Borger. She was a lifetime resident, and a graduate of Borger High School.

She previously worked at the Borger News-Herald, and later owned and managed the Adobe Creek Apartments.

Cheryl loved gardening, traveling, attending concerts, bargain hunting, and especially, spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James "Loop" and Juanita Manasco; her husband, Bob, who passed away in 2008; two sons, Dustin and Joseph; and a brother, Larry Manasco.

Her survivors include a daughter, Madeline, and husband Cody; a son, Jerad, and wife Hayley; grandchildren, Breckyn, Cohen, and a grandaughter on the way; along with numerous other family members and friends.

Cheryl was much loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Published in Borger News Herald from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BURGIN FUNERAL HOME - Borger
200 S McGee St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 273-3690
