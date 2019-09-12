Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Resources
More Obituaries for Cirilo Castillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cirilo P Castillo


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cirilo P Castillo Obituary
Cirilo P. Castillo, 80 of Borger died Monday September 9, 2019 in Amarillo.

Memorial services will be 11:00 am Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Minton Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.

C. P. was born July 9, 1939 in Crockett, TX to Magerito and Jaunita (Pajanpio) Castillo. He worked for the City of Borger as a welder before retiring. He married Elaine Espinosa June 21, 1972 in Borger. He loved fishing and camping.

He was preceded in death by parents, four brothers and three sisters.

Surviving is his wife Elaine, his son Marcos Castillo of Borger. his two daughters Amelita Colley of Houston; Cecelia Leyba of Borger. his sister Tina Sanchez of Borger. Eleven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
Published in Borger News Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cirilo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
Download Now