|
|
Cirilo P. Castillo, 80 of Borger died Monday September 9, 2019 in Amarillo.
Memorial services will be 11:00 am Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Minton Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.
C. P. was born July 9, 1939 in Crockett, TX to Magerito and Jaunita (Pajanpio) Castillo. He worked for the City of Borger as a welder before retiring. He married Elaine Espinosa June 21, 1972 in Borger. He loved fishing and camping.
He was preceded in death by parents, four brothers and three sisters.
Surviving is his wife Elaine, his son Marcos Castillo of Borger. his two daughters Amelita Colley of Houston; Cecelia Leyba of Borger. his sister Tina Sanchez of Borger. Eleven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
Published in Borger News Herald on Sept. 12, 2019