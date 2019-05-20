Clara Lee Smith, 71 of Borger went to be with her Lord and Savior, Fri- day April 25, 2019 at her home in Borger.

Funeral services will be 2: 00 pm Monday at Minton Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Westlawn Memorial park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.

Clara was born February 9, 1948 in Clovis, NM

to Herman and Gazelle (Parker) Mitchell. She married Carl Smith April 11, 1981. Clara was a member of Church of God. She did secretarial work, was an alcohol counselor, radio disc jockey and television programmer. She loved her family, kids, grandkids. She also was a caretaker of her parents and mentally challenged children in Colorado.

Preceding her in death was her parents; sons, Dave Harville, Carl Smith Jr., Ronnie Smith; twin sister, Ella Mae Pierce, another sister, Elaine Ed- wards and son-in-law, Casey Hollaway.

Surviving is her husband Carl of 38 years this month; son, Tony Landreth; daughters, Adella Owen and husband, Bobby of Meeker, OK, LoRena Pippin and husband, Randy of Lubbock, TX, Saphronia Hollaway of Melrose, NM, and Tammy Halstead and husband, James of Houston, TX; sister, Charlene Lennox of Lovington, NM; fourteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; and especially her canine companion Abby. Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 27, 2019