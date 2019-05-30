Services Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors 314 S Hedgecoke St Borger , TX 79007 (806) 274-7333 Resources More Obituaries for Claud Manry Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Claud Odel "Apple" Manry

1936 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Claud "Apple" Odel Manry, 82, of Stinnett died Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Memorial service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the First Christian Church of Stinnett, with Pastor James Stephens officiating.

Apple was born in Pampa, Texas on September 17, 1936 to Claud Ernest and Willie Mae (Norris) Manry. He married Rhonda Wilson on September 17, 1977 in Farnsworth, Texas. Apple lived in Stinnett for 25 years, where he was a member of the First Christian Church of Stinnett and was a truck driver in the oil field. He loved NASCAR, working on cars, drinking coffee at the café and family get togethers.

Apple was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, two sisters, and four brothers.

He is survived by his wife Rhonda of the home; sons, Mark Manry and wife, Leah of Dixon, Oklahoma, Jerel Edwards and wife, Belinda of Pampa, Ronny Manry of Amarillo, and Doug Hargrove Manry and wife, Chris, Oklahoma City Oklahoma; daughter, Tana Marion and husband, Greg of Stinnett; mother-in-law Wilda Rae Wilson of Perryton; brothers, Jack Manry and wife, Linda of Hobbs, New Mexico and Jim Manry and wife, Jo of Norman, Oklahoma; sisters, Kay Hampton and husband, Melton of Odessa, Texas and Mary Williams and husband, Cliff of Azel, Texas; ten grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.