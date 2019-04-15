Clyde Billie Dale Zink , of Spring Creek, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 12th, 2019 at 2:45 PM in Amarillo.



"Uncle Bill", as many knew him, was born on November 1, 1926 at Webb City in Osage County, Oklahoma to Francis and Clarence Zink.



Bill enjoyed playing golf at Phillips Golf Course and he did not start playing until he was 43 years of age. During his golfing career, he had 10 Holes-In-One. Bill proudly served in the United States Army during World War II as a Corporal in Battery B, 80th Field Artillery Battalion. He was very proud to serve his country and spoke often of his days in Korea.



On June 20, 1947,at Winfield, Kansas, he married the love of his life, Doris A. Bland and they had 64 wonderful years together living in the house that he promised he would build her.



Bill had 40 years of service with Skelly Oil Company, Getty and finally with Texaco, before he retired. After his retirement, he would be seen bright and early at Phillips Golf Course working on getting quarters in the the "money game" from the rest of the "shark" golfers.



During the summer months, Bill and Doris enjoyed taking their grandson, Chris, to the Junior Golf Tournaments throughout the West Texas Area.



He was preceded in death by his wife Doris A. (Bland) Zink; his parents Clarence and Francis Abrigail (Carter) Zink; 4 brothers: Leroy Zink, Speck Zink, Cy Zink and Henry James Zink; 1 sister: Leona Yeager and a grandson, Cody Williams.



His survivors include: 2 sons, Billie Dale Zink of Tyler, Texas and Steve Zink and wife Janna of Bloomfield, New Mexico; a grandson Christopher Zink and wife Andrea from Casper, Wyoming; 2 brothers: Louis "Pepper" Zink of Ark City, Kansas and Ruben Zink and wife Betty of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and numerous nieces and nephews who he loved dearly that knew him as "Uncle Bill".



Celebration of his life and his reunion with his Lord and Savior will be held Wednesday, April 17,2019 at 10:00 AM at Keeler Baptist Church, 627 Gardner Street, Borger. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery, Borger.



Mr. Zink will lie in state Monday and Tuesday from 8:00 AM- 8:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, Borger.



The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, April 16 from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains.



Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request donations be made to Keeler Baptist Church in Mr. Zink's honor. Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 15, 2019