On February 6, 2019, Connie Kay Baker Robinson was called home to be with her father and mother - Lewis W. and Jessie E. Baker, and brother, Lewis R. "Roy" Baker.



Connie is survived by her husband of 46 years, Garland Robinson; three sons, Mike Robinson and wife Shanna of Sanford, Jeremy Daniel "J.D." Robinson of Sanford, Adam Robinson and wife Susie of Newport News, Virginia; three sisters and a brother, Sharon and Steve Warner of Vanderbilt, Texas, Sandra Loy and Bob Macha of Yoakum, Texas, Laura Swift of Colorado, and Lonnie and Tina Baker of Houston, Texas. Connie has eight grandchildren, Mariah and Jared Golden, Mason, Seth and Mathew Robinson, Hanna Baker, Emily Kay and Jackson Lane Robinson.



Connie loved being surrounded by family, playing her guitar and singing. Family was the most important thing in her life. She was one of a kind and will always be loved and missed.



A celebration of her life will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in the Minton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Larry Brock officiating. Prior to the service, private graveside services were held at Westlawn Memorial Park. Published in Borger News Herald on Feb. 8, 2019