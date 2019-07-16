Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Resources
More Obituaries for Consuelo Contreras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Consuelo "Connie" Contreras

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Consuelo "Connie" Contreras Obituary
Consuelo "Connie" Contreras, 73 of Borger died Sunday July 14, 2019 in Stinnett. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Thursday, July, 18, 20129 at Church of Jesus Christ Latter day Saints with Bishop Doug Bair officiating. Burial will be in Stinnett Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. There will be a family and friends visitation Wednesday evening at the funeral home from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Connie was born March 16, 1946 in Nixon, TX to Ramon and Maria (Ruiz) De Luna. She married Raymond Contreras July 2, 1962. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints. She loved to sew and be with her grandkids and great grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Sally, son Robert two brothers and two sisters.

Surviving is sons Danny Contreras and Margaret of Stinnett; Michael Contreras and wife Heather of Borger; Tony Contreras of Stinnett. Daughters Lollie Dillard and husband Jimmy of Borger; Olga Kelley and husband Gary of Stinnett. Brother Ramon DeLuna of Stinnett. Sister Hope Contreras of Stinnett. Eighteen grandchildren and Thirty Four great grandchildren.
Published in Borger News Herald on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
Download Now