Consuelo "Connie" Contreras, 73 of Borger died Sunday July 14, 2019 in Stinnett. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Thursday, July, 18, 20129 at Church of Jesus Christ Latter day Saints with Bishop Doug Bair officiating. Burial will be in Stinnett Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. There will be a family and friends visitation Wednesday evening at the funeral home from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.



Connie was born March 16, 1946 in Nixon, TX to Ramon and Maria (Ruiz) De Luna. She married Raymond Contreras July 2, 1962. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints. She loved to sew and be with her grandkids and great grandkids.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Sally, son Robert two brothers and two sisters.



Surviving is sons Danny Contreras and Margaret of Stinnett; Michael Contreras and wife Heather of Borger; Tony Contreras of Stinnett. Daughters Lollie Dillard and husband Jimmy of Borger; Olga Kelley and husband Gary of Stinnett. Brother Ramon DeLuna of Stinnett. Sister Hope Contreras of Stinnett. Eighteen grandchildren and Thirty Four great grandchildren.