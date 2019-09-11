|
Coy Joe Rhodes, 30, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
A celebration of his life will be held at 10:45 am on Monday, September 16, 2019 at First Southern Baptist Church in Fritch. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.
Coy was born January 14, 1989 in Amarillo, Texas to Joey Rhodes and Samantha Green. He enjoying playing the guitar and singing. Coy lived life to the fullest and like to make people laugh.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Samantha Green and his father, Joey Rhodes.
Survivors include his sons, Joey, Dusty and Raiden Rhodes of Fritch; brothers, Brent Ledford and wife Katie of Borger, Dallas Ledford and Mika Sells of Stinnett; sisters, Kellie Creel of Florida, Lola Powell of Florida, Chrystal Phillips Foster of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Borger News Herald on Sept. 12, 2019