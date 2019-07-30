|
Coyt Lee "Butch" Tigrett Sr., 66, of Amarillo, TX, died Wednesday July 24, 2019 at BSA Hospice of the Southwest in Amarillo after a brief battle with cancer.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 @ 11 AM in Hansford County Cemetery, Spearman, TX with Rev. Danny Hendricks officiating.
Butch was born May 17, 1953 to Edgar and Iva Tigrett in Vernon, TX. He graduated high school in Miami, TX in 1971.
Butch married Jo Dell Ellard in Guymon, OK on June 4, 1972. They were married 47 years. Together they had 3 children and 4 grandchildren that he loved dearly.
While working in the Oil & Gas business for 31 years he enjoyed golfing, softball, hunting and fishing. In his latter years he was a great garage sale junkie. He loved cooking out with friends and family.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert L "Bob" Tigrett and son Coyt Lee Tigrett, Jr.
Butch is survived by his loving wife, Jo Dell, of Amarillo, TX; two daughters, Tracy Weston and husband Chuck of Borger, TX and Mindy Bell and husband Frankie of Allen, OK; four grandchildren, Bailor and Bryce Weston of Borger, TX and Coyt and Kayd Bell of Allen, OK; one brother, Bill Tigrett and wife Sherron of Perryton, TX, one sister, Joyce Barton of Pampa, TX, three sisters-in-law, Terry Clark and Bobbie Ferris both of Amarillo, TX, Catherine Harper of Liberal, KS; and two brothers-in-law Harvey Carter and wife Charlotte of Georgetown, TX and Jeff Ellard and wife Sue of Stuttgart, AR; numerous nieces and nephews; Annie the dog and his best bud, Dude the cat.
The family requests all memorials be made to The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of Oklahoma, 907 S. Detroit Ave, Suite 1006, Tulsa, OK 74120.
Published in Borger News Herald on July 31, 2019