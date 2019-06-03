Daisy Rangel, 66. Our beloved Mother and Sister passed away on May 28, 2019, at her home. Mass of Christian burial will be said at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Highland Park Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. Rosary service will be Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Minton Memorial Chapel.



Daisy was born July 26, 1952 in Hale Center, TX to Miguel Rangel and Mary Fuentes Rangel. She has been a resident of Borger for the past 35 years and was a member of St. John's Catholic Church. She loved her family and especially her grandchildren and was known as a sweet and nice lady.

She was preceded in death by her husband Andy Niavez and her son Noe Niavez.

Daisy is survived by her two sons, Michael Niavez of Borger and Chris Niavez and his wife Stephanie of Norfolk, VA, her two daughters Cindy Phillips and Christina Ortiz and her husband Jose both of Borger, her two brothers Rudy and Roy Rangel both of Borger, her four sisters Blanca Irons of Littlefield, TX, Dora Barrera of Amarillo, Lori Ann Chavez of Borger and Annette Booth of Lubbock, she had fifteen grandchildren and one on the way and thirty-seven great-grandchildren with also one on the way.