Dakota Lane Lujan, 25. passed away on July 24, 2019 near Hobbs, NM. Funeral services are set for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at Grace Church with Pastor Tim Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. There will be a friends and family gathering on Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Casket bearers will be Brody Crupe, Wyatt Wilson, Kelly Joe Wagner, Cole Thomas, Taran Thomas and Victor Rodriguez.
He was born March 29, 1994 in Borger to Amando Lujan and Shelia Westbrook Morrison. Dakota was a graduate of Sanford-Fritch High School and was employed as a Pipefitter by Tracker Energy. He had many talents and interests including Cowboying, Riding his Harley, Rodeoing, Hunting and general outdoor activities, he loved his friends and family and the river and the lake.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Amando Molinar Lujan.
Dakota is survived by his father Amando Lujan and his wife Mandy of Panhandle, his mother Shelia Morrison and her husband Kevin of Fritch, the mother of his child Haylee Francis of Stinnett and his daughter on the way Dakota Lynn Lujan, his grandparents Elia White Lujan of Fritch, Clifton and Ada Westbrook of Pampa, Mark and Debbie Price of Fritch, his brother Austin Lujan and his wife Ashley of Borger, his sisters India Lujan and Mirna Lujan both of Panhandle, his nephews Hendrix, Bryce and Joziah and his niece Lorelei.
Published in Borger News Herald on July 30, 2019