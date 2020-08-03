1/1
Daniel Kent "Danny" Rice
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Thursday, July 30, 2020, Daniel "Danny" Kent Rice, crossed over from this life into eternal life at the age of 62. Danny was an avid fisherman, beloved father, and a great friend to many. Danny was born on December 31, 1957, in McLean, Texas to Don Rice and Sharel Barker.



He came to Borger, Texas in the 1980s and had lived there ever since. He was a member of Unity Baptist Church. He loved to fish, make people laugh, but most importantly he loved to help others. He would give to others even if that meant he would be without. He was full of compassion and had a strong innate sense of community service. Danny loved his country and served in the United States Army for a short period of his life. Danny attended fire school at Amarillo College in the 1980s and was a professional firefighter for the Borger Fire Department for 19 years. He was an active member of the Hutchinson County EOC, and in his free time, he worked on lawnmowers and power tools for the people of the community.



Danny was preceded in death by his parents Don Rice and Sharel Barker.



Survivors include: his four children, Aaron, Jared, Claire, and Morgan Rice; stepmother, Linda Rice; brothers David, Don, and Bobby Rice; dear friend and ex-wife Jinda Chandler; and granddaughters Kyanna, Bella, and Violet Rice. Danny will lay in state at Minton-Chatwell Funeral Home in Borger for a short viewing service for close friends and family on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 5 pm to 7 pm. Danny loved Jesus but requested something more informal and less somber. He wanted everyone to remember him with joy and not sadness. In his wishes, his family has planned a celebration of life to be held Friday evening. In place of donations, gifts, or flowers, a small contribution to the Wounded Warrior Project in Danny's honor would be preferred.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Borger News Herald from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved