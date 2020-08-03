On Thursday, July 30, 2020, Daniel "Danny" Kent Rice, crossed over from this life into eternal life at the age of 62. Danny was an avid fisherman, beloved father, and a great friend to many. Danny was born on December 31, 1957, in McLean, Texas to Don Rice and Sharel Barker.
He came to Borger, Texas in the 1980s and had lived there ever since. He was a member of Unity Baptist Church. He loved to fish, make people laugh, but most importantly he loved to help others. He would give to others even if that meant he would be without. He was full of compassion and had a strong innate sense of community service. Danny loved his country and served in the United States Army for a short period of his life. Danny attended fire school at Amarillo College in the 1980s and was a professional firefighter for the Borger Fire Department for 19 years. He was an active member of the Hutchinson County EOC, and in his free time, he worked on lawnmowers and power tools for the people of the community.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents Don Rice and Sharel Barker.
Survivors include: his four children, Aaron, Jared, Claire, and Morgan Rice; stepmother, Linda Rice; brothers David, Don, and Bobby Rice; dear friend and ex-wife Jinda Chandler; and granddaughters Kyanna, Bella, and Violet Rice. Danny will lay in state at Minton-Chatwell Funeral Home in Borger for a short viewing service for close friends and family on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 5 pm to 7 pm. Danny loved Jesus but requested something more informal and less somber. He wanted everyone to remember him with joy and not sadness. In his wishes, his family has planned a celebration of life to be held Friday evening. In place of donations, gifts, or flowers, a small contribution to the Wounded Warrior Project
in Danny's honor would be preferred.