Danny Blackwell, 71, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019.



Funeral services will be held 2 pm on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Fairlanes Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the funeral home.



Danny was born August 22, 1947 in Mangum, Oklahoma to Dudge and Dovie Blackwell. He was raised in Woodward,Oklahoma and then moved to Borger in 1969. Danny married Betty June Hess, December 1, 1973 in Borger where they resided and raised their family.



Danny was a business owner in Borger, owning multiple businesses over the years including Danny's Used Cars, Movie Showcase, and the Henrietta Apartments. Danny enjoyed gambling at the Indian casinos, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his parents Dudge and Dovie Blackwell; sister, Vina Payne; brothers-in-law, Wilbert Kelley, Dean Northrup; and great-grandson, Tyler Howard.



He is survived by his wife, Betty Blackwell of the home; sons, Billy Blackwell, Tommy Blackwell and wife Linda, all of Borger; granddaughters, Sierra Howard and husband Jared of Azle, TX, Lillie, Audrie and Maycie Blackwell of Borger; grandson, Logan Blackwell of Borger; two great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter on the way; sisters, Melba Kelley of Borger, Jean Northrup of Woodward, OK; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.