Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Blackwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny Blackwell


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Danny Blackwell Obituary
Danny Blackwell, 71, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019.

Funeral services will be held 2 pm on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Fairlanes Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the funeral home.

Danny was born August 22, 1947 in Mangum, Oklahoma to Dudge and Dovie Blackwell. He was raised in Woodward,Oklahoma and then moved to Borger in 1969. Danny married Betty June Hess, December 1, 1973 in Borger where they resided and raised their family.

Danny was a business owner in Borger, owning multiple businesses over the years including Danny's Used Cars, Movie Showcase, and the Henrietta Apartments. Danny enjoyed gambling at the Indian casinos, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Dudge and Dovie Blackwell; sister, Vina Payne; brothers-in-law, Wilbert Kelley, Dean Northrup; and great-grandson, Tyler Howard.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Blackwell of the home; sons, Billy Blackwell, Tommy Blackwell and wife Linda, all of Borger; granddaughters, Sierra Howard and husband Jared of Azle, TX, Lillie, Audrie and Maycie Blackwell of Borger; grandson, Logan Blackwell of Borger; two great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter on the way; sisters, Melba Kelley of Borger, Jean Northrup of Woodward, OK; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Published in Borger News Herald on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
Download Now