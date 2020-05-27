Denny Ray Judkins, 77, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Graveside services will be held for family and friends 11 am Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Stinnett Cemetery with Pastor James Stephenson officiating. A celebration of his life will be held privately at First Christian Church of Stinnett. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers his memory may be honored with a gift to First Christian Church of Stinnett, P.O Box 517, Stinnett, Texas 79083 or to a charity of choice.
Denny was born July 2, 1942 in Jacksboro, Texas to John Franklin Judkins and Zula Mae Eldridge Judkins. He married Retah Harlene Roper on July 31, 1960 in Guymon, Oklahoma. Denny was a member of First Christian Church of Stinnett. Denny led by example in his Christian faith. A hard worker, Denny farmed up by Gruver, plowed for several farmers over the years, worked for the elevator in Stratford, and then went to work for Great Plains Refinishing Company. He enjoyed working in the yard, in his garden and fishing. However, nothing brought more joy to his life than his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brothers, Clyde Judkins, Jay Hugh Judkins, and Mike Judkins.
Survivors include his sons, Harlond Ray Judkins of Brownwood, Floyd Earl Judkins of Brownwood, Denny Ray Judkins, Jr. and wife Tina of Brownwood; daughters, Sue Ann Barrett and husband Lesley of Amarillo, Tammy Kay Williamson of Stinnett; thirteen grandchildren, Shana Spear, Dede Spear, Zack Rios, Sara Barrett, Michelle Yanez and husband Raymond, Kirstie Chick and husband Justin, Justin Judkins and wife Kennedy, Jennifer Okeefe and husband Mike, Dallas Judkins and wife Satasha, Harlond "Kane" Judkins, Caden Judkins, Kyler Judkins, Easton Judkins; thirteen great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter and one due to arrive in October; brother, Alex Judkins and wife Janie of Sante Fe, New Mexico; sisters, Donnaletta Williams of Wichita Falls, Ann Judkins Farren and husband Jim of Temple; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family.
Graveside services will be held for family and friends 11 am Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Stinnett Cemetery with Pastor James Stephenson officiating. A celebration of his life will be held privately at First Christian Church of Stinnett. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers his memory may be honored with a gift to First Christian Church of Stinnett, P.O Box 517, Stinnett, Texas 79083 or to a charity of choice.
Denny was born July 2, 1942 in Jacksboro, Texas to John Franklin Judkins and Zula Mae Eldridge Judkins. He married Retah Harlene Roper on July 31, 1960 in Guymon, Oklahoma. Denny was a member of First Christian Church of Stinnett. Denny led by example in his Christian faith. A hard worker, Denny farmed up by Gruver, plowed for several farmers over the years, worked for the elevator in Stratford, and then went to work for Great Plains Refinishing Company. He enjoyed working in the yard, in his garden and fishing. However, nothing brought more joy to his life than his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brothers, Clyde Judkins, Jay Hugh Judkins, and Mike Judkins.
Survivors include his sons, Harlond Ray Judkins of Brownwood, Floyd Earl Judkins of Brownwood, Denny Ray Judkins, Jr. and wife Tina of Brownwood; daughters, Sue Ann Barrett and husband Lesley of Amarillo, Tammy Kay Williamson of Stinnett; thirteen grandchildren, Shana Spear, Dede Spear, Zack Rios, Sara Barrett, Michelle Yanez and husband Raymond, Kirstie Chick and husband Justin, Justin Judkins and wife Kennedy, Jennifer Okeefe and husband Mike, Dallas Judkins and wife Satasha, Harlond "Kane" Judkins, Caden Judkins, Kyler Judkins, Easton Judkins; thirteen great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter and one due to arrive in October; brother, Alex Judkins and wife Janie of Sante Fe, New Mexico; sisters, Donnaletta Williams of Wichita Falls, Ann Judkins Farren and husband Jim of Temple; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Borger News Herald from May 27 to May 28, 2020.