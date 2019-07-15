Darville Orr, 82, of Pampa, passed away July 8, 2019 in Amarillo.



Services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, July 12, 2019, at First Baptist Church, with Rev. Byron Williamson, pastor, Rev. Norman Rushing, pastor of Central Baptist Church, and Rev. Zack Greer, associate pastor First Baptist Church Missions, officiating. Private burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.



Mr. Orr was born July 13, 1936 in Wellington to Johnny and Bertha Orr. He attended Stinnett High School and was a graduate of Southwestern State College in Weatherford, Oklahoma, where he met Myrna Alexander. They married on July 5, 1957 in Cooperton, Oklahoma. They moved to Borger in 1958 and later moved to Pampa in 1968. At the age of 16, Darville began working for Lewis Supply in Borger, and later transferred to Pampa in 1968 to become the manager, retiring in 1999. He was a longtime member of Pampa Rotary Club where he was involved in the Chautauqua breakfast and bicycle give-away. He was a member of the Chamber of Commerce Gold Coats. Darville served on the boards of Pampa Regional Medical Center, Pampa ISD, Gray County Appraisal District, Planning and Zoning Commission, Pampa Senior Citizens, Community Concert, Friends of the Library, PEDC, and the Chapel Builders of the TDCJ Jordan Unit. Darville was a former member of Central Baptist Church and a current member and deacon of First Baptist Church. He loved traveling and camping, reading and having family gatherings. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and water skiing. Darville always had a smile and kind words for everyone and was a true gentleman.



Darville and Myrna celebrated 62 years of marriage with their family while Darville was under hospice care.



Survivors include his wife, Myrna Orr of the home; a daughter, Regina Akst and husband Adam of Round Rock, two sons, Dee Orr and wife Alisa of Mansfield, and John Orr and wife Cheryl of West Bountiful, Utah; eight grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Darville was preceded in death by his parents.



Memorials may be made to BSA Hospice of the Southwest, 5211 SW 9th Ave., Suite 100, Amarillo, Texas 79106; First Baptist Church, PO Box 621, Pampa, Texas 79066-0621; or PAWS, PO Box 2095, Pampa, Texas 79066-2095.



The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 PM Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.



Sign the online guest register at www.carmichael-whatley.com Published in Borger News Herald on July 10, 2019