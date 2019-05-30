David Brian Peery passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his home in Fritch, surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 26, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Burgin Funeral Home, 200 S. McGee in Borger. Funeral Services have been scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 28 at First Baptist Church, 207 S. Ridgeland in Fritch, officiated by Pastor Danny Courtney. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgin Funeral Home. David was born August 16, 1955 in Amarillo, Texas to Richard Hubert Peery and Juanita Burnson Peery. He and his wife, Becky, were married April 4, 1978 in Amarillo. He was the owner of Peery Construction for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Richard Peery and Mike Peery; and a sister-in-law, Linda Peery.

David's survivors include his wife, Becky Peery; daughter, Misty Sullivan and husband Russell; son, Brandon Peery; two grandchil- dren, Samantha Wilson and Jennifer Wilson; three great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way; and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to thank BSA Hospice of the Southwest and Golden Plains Community Hospital.

David was much loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Published in Borger News Herald from May 25 to May 26, 2019