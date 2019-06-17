|
|
David "Dave" Clyde Ostrom, 63, of Fritch passed away on June 8, 2019. Celebration of Life will be at 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 17, at 102 Milner Rd., Fritch, TX.
Dave was born in Vancouver, Washington on November 10, 1955 to Clarence Sylvester and Margaret Irene (Fraser) Ostrom. Prior to moving to Texas, he was a heavy equipment operator in Arizona. Dave loved playing computer games, and especially loved his grandkids. He also enjoyed reading and cooking.
Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Elizabeth Ostrom on February 10, 2019, his first wife, Debbie, his daughter, Nicole Macklin, and his parents.
He is survived by his son Scott Ostrom and wife, Odette of JPLSM, Washington State; daughters, Erica Winters and husband, Chris of Westerville, Ohio, and Sarah Archer and husband, Colin of Fritch; brother, Don Randall; sister, Connie Walker; grandchildren, Trisha, Patrick, Kristina, Nathan, Katelyn, Charles, Shawn and Seth; and family friends, Jeff and Beverly Hobbs.
Published in Borger News Herald on June 16, 2019