David Joe Niles, age 76, passed away peacefully at his home in Bowie,
Texas surrounded by family on August 9. He was born on January 10, 1943 to
Kenneth and Betty (Tilton) Niles in Beaver, Oklahoma. Most of his childhood was
spent in Drummond Oklahoma before graduating from high school in Borger, Tx.
Southwestern State College in Weatherford, OK is where David graduated in 1967
with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy. In Beaver, OK David owned and
operated his own pharmacy. It was during this time he formed a friendship with
Connie that would transpire into a loving marriage. He had a passion for medicine
which was evident in his 47-year career as a pharmacist in both Oklahoma and
Texas. Wherever David went he focused on helping people, always invested in
their health and well-being.
Fishing and trapshooting were hobbies of David's that kept him entertained
outside of work. He enjoyed sharing these hobbies with his family and friends.
After his retirement, spending time with family became the highlight of his days.
Him and Connie enjoyed working in their garden together, cooking great food, and
enjoying the love and laughter that 26 years of marriage brought them.
David is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Betty, brother Paul,t
and sister Kathy and brother in law Pat. He is survived by his beloved wife Connie,
sons Cory (Bailey), Ty, Mike (Adrienne), brother Phillip (Rita), sister Susan
(Jimmy), grandchildren: Landon, Scarlett, Kristin (Jeff), Ashleigh (Lucas), AJ,
Scout, and six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is also
survived by John and Margaret Williams, Ethel and Darwood Davis, and Jean
VanLear and their families.
A verse that David and Connie lived their lives by was "This is the day that
the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it" (Psalm 118:24). Graveside
services will be held in Boise City, Oklahoma on Tuesday, August 13th at 10:00
a.m. In lieu of flowers please use this time as an opportunity to spend time with
family and loved ones, as David would have preferred.
Published in Borger News Herald on Sept. 22, 2019