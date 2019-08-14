Home

David Lea "Poppy" Shannon


1945 - 2019
David Lea "Poppy" Shannon Obituary
David Lea Shannon (aka Poppy), went to be with the Lord on August 8, 2019. He was born on February 9, 1945 to Fate and Dorothy Shannon in Hereford, Texas. He is survived by his loving wife Ann, and their children Chris Lay of Friendswood, Texas and Greg Lay of Rusk, Texas, and four grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Ken Shannon of Dimmitt and Ray Shannon of Hereford, sister Kathy Christie of Dallas, an uncle Ivan Sinclair, along with numerous cousins and his dearly loved friends, whom to him were a stranger only once.

He attended Dimmitt High School. After graduation he spent several years in California, retuning later to the Dimmitt and Hereford area and finally settling in Borger in 2004.

David was in the car sales profession most of his life. At the time of his death, he had been working for TDCJ in Pampa.

Most of David's spare time was spent on the golf course. It was his passion! His yard was also very important to him. It was as if he wanted to make it as nice as the courses he played.

David loved his Lord and Savior and the enormous family that he was born into. He was so brave that he took on two teenage boys when he married Ann in 1988. He considered them his sons from day one and he loved them as they were his own. They gave him four beautiful grandchildren, Kendra, Cheyenne, Colton and Matthew and he adored and loved them dearly. There was no "step" in David's vocabulary. They were His.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in David's name to or the booster club at Borger High School (6000 West First St.) to support the Golf program.

Memorial service will be held on Monday, August 12th, 6:00-7:00 PM on the 2nd hole at Borger Municipal Golf Course. (1609 Sterling St., #806-274-6812)
Published in Borger News Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
