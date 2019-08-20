|
|
David Lee Baker passed away in Amarillo on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
He was born September 21, 1937 in Borger, Texas to Fred O'Neil and Ruby (McDonald) Baker. On May, 28, 1966, David Baker and Linda Charon Blank were married in Borger, Texas.
David served in the United States Army from 1960-1962 and until he retired, he was a supervisor with Phillips Petroleum for 40 years. He coached and umpired Little League Baseball and refereed High School Football for many years. He volunteered as a Scoutmaster for many years.
David loved the outdoors, horse back riding, fishing and especially bird hunting with his brother-in-law. He raised and trained his own bird dogs.
After he retired, he loved going to his grandson's athletic events and "giving the officials a hard time."
David and Charon loved to eat out and dined at the Old Lone Star restaurant daily. On his outings around town, he was known for wearing the most unusual hats that he could find.
David was known to his grandsons and their friends as "Nan Dad".
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Charon Baker (2014) and his parents.
Leaving behind to carry on his legacy are 2 sons: Jimmy Baker and wife Suzanne of Borger and Robert Baker and wife Gudrun of Frankfurt, Germany; a sister Treva Wilson and husband Skip of Borger; a brother Ron Baker and wife Carol of McLean; 3 grandsons: Matthew Baker of Abilene, Joshua Baker of Fritch and Tyler Baker and wife Caprice of Fritch; 3 great granddaughters: McKenna, Madelyn and Blair; 3 nieces: Sheri, Melissa and Suzy; 3 nephews: Shawn, Bruce and Kevin and his dogs Bebee and CiCi.
Funeral services will be held August 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, Borger. Interment will follow at Stinnett Cemetery.
Mr. Baker will lie in state at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains on Thursday, August 8 from noon - 5:00 PM and on Friday, August 9 from 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM.
The family will welcome friends on Friday, August 9 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, Borger.
Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.
Published in Borger News Herald on Aug. 9, 2019