David Prather, 62, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020.



A celebration of his life will be held at 10 am on Monday, July 13, 2020 in the Minton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Justin Unwin officiating.



David was born July 23, 1957 in Austin to James Charles Prather and Frances Sue Sirmons Prather. He worked as a journeyman carpenter. David enjoyed fishing, going boating, tinkering with engines and motors especially lawnmowers.



He is preceded in death by his parents; and a niece, Morgan Trilo.



Survivors include his sisters, Becky Gross and husband Dennis of Fritch, Veronica Archer and husband Larry of Florida; three nieces, Jennie and Shannon Trilo, Stefanie and Luis Quinones, Jami and Tony Mayfield; three nephews, Matt Prather, Steve and Sykol Archer, Chris and Amber Archer; numerous great and great-great nieces, nephews and cousins.





