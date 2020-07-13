1/1
Mr David Prather
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Prather, 62, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020.

A celebration of his life will be held at 10 am on Monday, July 13, 2020 in the Minton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Justin Unwin officiating.

David was born July 23, 1957 in Austin to James Charles Prather and Frances Sue Sirmons Prather. He worked as a journeyman carpenter. David enjoyed fishing, going boating, tinkering with engines and motors especially lawnmowers.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and a niece, Morgan Trilo.

Survivors include his sisters, Becky Gross and husband Dennis of Fritch, Veronica Archer and husband Larry of Florida; three nieces, Jennie and Shannon Trilo, Stefanie and Luis Quinones, Jami and Tony Mayfield; three nephews, Matt Prather, Steve and Sykol Archer, Chris and Amber Archer; numerous great and great-great nieces, nephews and cousins.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Borger News Herald from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved