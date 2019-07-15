Home

Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
David S Tindall Obituary
David S. Tindall, 76 of Fritch, Texas passed away peacefully Monday, June 24, 2019.



David lived a life filled with beautiful memories and surrounded by people who loved him. In his younger years, David worked for Phillips Conoco as a painter. David was known for his perseverance and ability to work circles around anyone. He was a man of many talents and rarely found a project he couldn't conquer. He was a loving father, cherished papa, and above all else devout Christian, who cherished sharing the lords blessing to all who would listen. In his final day, he shared his testimonial among his Church family. He loved to hunt, fish, mowing his pasture, riding in his golf cart with his dog Pistol and doing projects in his shop.



David is survived by his son, David and wife Mara; Daughter, Maryann and husband Johnny; Grandchildren Logan, Lyndsey, Patti, Brittany, and David; and Great-grandsons Cohen, Tatum, and Paul. Brother Thomas Nelson Tindall and wife Wanda. Sisters Betty June Wingerter , Carolyn Sue Willis and Susan Lynn Drayton. His dog Pistol.



There will be a celebration of life July 8th at The Faith Baptist Church in Fritch, Tx. at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Faith Baptist Church of Fritch, P. O. Box 1051 Fritch, TX 79036.
Published in Borger News Herald on July 7, 2019
