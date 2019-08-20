|
|
David Walton entered his Heavenly Home on Friday, August 16, 2019 at his home in Borger.
He was born February 8, 1946 in Borger, Texas to William Wesley and Alma Jean (Henry) Walton. David married Joyce Massey in Amarillo, Texas on April, 2, 1987.
David was a member of Riverview Baptist Church, Borger and until his retirement, he was a Steelman for 39 1/2 years with Phillips Petroleum. Rarely did you not ever see David and Joyce beautifying their lawn. The outside Christmas displays at their home brought much joy to many.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Wesley and Alma Walton; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: David and Lillie Massey and his sister, Phyllis McDonald.
Leaving behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Joyce; daughter, Cindy Cramer and husband Brian of Borger; son, Tim Walton and wife Tina of Amarillo; daughter, LaDonna Clark and husband Dudley of Canyon; daughter, LaRonda Wetherington of Portales, New Mexico and son, Kenneth Cox and wife Debbie of Dora, New Mexico; 15 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Riverview Baptist Church, 500 Old Stinnett Hwy, Borger. Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Borger.
David will lie in state at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, on Sunday from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM and on Monday from 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM.
The family will welcome friends on Monday, August 19 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, Borger.
Memorial donations may be made in honor of David Walton to Camp Masterson Retreat Center, 9255 C.I.G. Road West, Masterson, Texas 79058.
Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.
Published in Borger News Herald on Aug. 21, 2019