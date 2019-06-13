Home

Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Debbie Rozzell


Debbie Rozzell Obituary
Debbie Rozzell, 62, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Funeral service will be held at 10 am Friday, June 14, 2019 at Fritch Church of Christ with Mr. Richard Kasko officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Fritch. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm at the funeral home in Fritch. In lieu of flowers her memory may be honored with a gift to Fritch Church of Christ Youth Group, PO Box 289, Fritch, Texas 79036.

Debbie was born August 6, 1956 in Sidney, Nebraska to Albert Lee Nichols, Sr. and Dora Mae "Dollie" Swarthout Nichols. She married Larry Rozzell on December 1, 1978 in Borger. Debbie retired after 34 years from Conoco Phillips as a heavy equipment operator. She enjoyed fishing, camping, quilting, shopping and playing Bunco. Nothing brought more joy to her life than her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Larry of Fritch; son, Stevie Rozzell and wife Ashleigh of Amarillo; daughter, Lori James and husband Kelly of Amarillo; grandchildren, Collin Rozzell, Addyson Rozzell and Brooklyn James; and mother-in-law, Joyce Rozzell of Midland.
Published in Borger News Herald on June 14, 2019
