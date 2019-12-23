|
|
Derotha Newell Burks Hill, 96 died Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Amarillo.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 28 at the Stinnett Cemetery. Her son Ray Hill will be officiating. Burial is under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.
Mrs. Hill was born January 4, 1923 in Delhi, Oklahoma. She married Darrell Hill on November 12, 1942, in Dumas, TX.
Survivors include a son, Ray Hill and his wife Ann of Sulphur Springs, TX; a daughter Suzanne Hill Harder and her husband James of Borger; a brother, Vergil Burks of Edmond, OK; five grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials be to Park Central Community, 1300 S. Harrison, Amarillo, TX 79101
Published in Borger News Herald on Dec. 24, 2019