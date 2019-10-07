Home

Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
1937 - 2019
Don J Meek Obituary
Don J. Meek, 82, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019.

Private graveside services will be held under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. In lieu of flowers his memory may be honored with a gift to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Don was born May 21, 1937 in Alvord, Texas to George Carl Meek and Veda Lou Matheson Meek. He married Doris Hunter on December 24, 1956 in Clayton, New Mexico. Don enjoyed watching and attending sporting events especially when the grandchildren were participating. He also like to camp, fish and golf.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Paul Meek.

Survivors include his wife, Doris of Borger; daughter, Sharri Sullivan and husband Terry of Borger; sons, Randy Meek and wife Tina of Borger, Mike Meek and wife Deanne of Fritch; grandchildren, Casey Sullivan, Stacie Armes and husband Brant, Justin Meek and wife Becky, Jodie Meek and wife Amy, Jordan Meek and wife Angelica, Blakely Meek, Emmy Meek, Ryan Barbour and wife Megan; thirteen great grandchildren; and sister, Barbara Kerr and husband, Joe of Hereford.
Published in Borger News Herald on Oct. 6, 2019
