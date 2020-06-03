

Donald (Don) Lee Overbay of Borger, Texas, went to be with his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on May 30, 2020.



His Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, June 2, at 2:30 p.m. at Eternal Light Church, officiated by Pastor Willie Adams. Visitation was held Monday, June 1, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Burgin Funeral Home, 200 S. McGee.



Don was born on July 21, 1936 in Cambridge, Indiana. He married Rosalie on December 7, 1960 in Borger. They were married for 59 years.



He served in in the United States Army in occupied Germany. Don worked in the panhandle oilfields; was a truck driver for Weskem; and was a pump mechanic with Phillips Petroleum Company, where he retired in 1998.



He is survived by his wife, Rosalie Anne Overbay; sons Anthony Dean Overbay and wife Kathy of Almogordo, New Mexico, Neal Gavin Overbay and wife Debbie of Fritch, Texas, and Shannon Kyle Overbay of Austin, Texas; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Wayman Burnes Overbay and Gladys Merritt Overbay; brothers Max Overbay, Wayman "Bud" Overbay, and Cecil Overbay; and sister Flora Centers.



Pallbearers will be Don's grandchildren, Rachel Overbay, Murphy Overbay, Tyler Overbay, Courtney Mills, Olivia Overbay, Owen Overbay, and Darrin Harville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgin Funeral Home.

