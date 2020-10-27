Donald Lee "Don" Webb, 87, died in his home in Fritch on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Services will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Church of Christ in Fritch with Mr. Richard Kasko officiating. Burial will follow, on the same day, at 3:30 pm at the North Burns cemetery in Burns Flat, OK, under the direction of Minton Chatwell funeral directors in Fritch.



Don was born in Foss, OK on November 12, 1932 to Walter and Dorothy Webb. He married Patricia Kennemer on July 25, 1952 in Dill City, OK. He has lived in Fritch since 1967 where he was a faithful member of the Fritch Church of Christ for 53 years. Don served many years as an elder and a deacon. Don loved to stay busy working on projects, traveling, reading his bible, spending time with his family and church family.



He is preceeded in death by his parents, Walter and Dorothy Webb; wife, Patricia Webb; son, Keith Webb; and brother, Joe Webb.



Don is survived by his son, Timothy "Tim" Webb of Fritch; grandchildren, Stacey Webb, Stefanie Turrentine, James Webb, and Jayson Webb; and five great-children, McKinley Crawford, Kaden Turrentine, Brooklyn Turrentine, Weston Webb, and Bryndle Webb.



The family requests lieu of flowers, to honor Don with a donation in his memory to the High Plains Children's Home, 11461 S. Western St., Amarillo, TX 79118.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store