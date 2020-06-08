The remarkable and vivacious life of Dona Faye (Hooks) Elrod began excitedly on December 27, 1960 in the small, quiet, town of Borger, Texas. She spent her lifetime here in Borger, tenderly planting her roots and brilliantly sowing her seeds, until she mightily won her battle with metastatic breast cancer on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Dona was healed, and she took her last earthly breath bravely, faithfully, and peacefully in her home while being cared for and surrounded by many of the close family and friends who have shared her love for the past 59 years.
Dona's younger years were spent mostly on the waters of Lake Meredith with her mom and dad, Margaret and Wayne Hooks, and her sisters, Wilma Reynolds, Patricia Wells, Vickie Henslee, and Deena Gray, as well as many friends and extended family. Dona was always a Borger Bulldog through and through, and she cheered her heart out for the school athletic teams throughout high school. She graciously and humbly accepted the role of Mrs. Borger High School in 1979 before she graduated. She was beautiful inside and out. She loved to dance, swim, ski, listen to music, cheer, twirl her baton, and she greatly enjoyed the company of others. Dona's ability to love people for who they were and to look at differences openly and empathetically made her an extraordinary example of true graciousness and compassion.
Dona married her High School sweetheart and lifelong companion, Tony Elrod on April 19, 1980. They have shared 42 years together on this side of Heaven's gate, and they have spent their years in Borger building a life together and growing a family. In 1981, Marca Elrod came along, followed by Jarred Elrod in 1985, completing this branch of the Elrod-Hooks family. In November of 2000, Dona's first of three grandson's, Brayden Elrod, was born into the family, followed by Evan Raines in 2004 and Colin Raines in 2009. Later, Wyspir Magenot came blowing into her world and became her first granddaughter in love. Her grandchildren were each a new breath of life for her when they came into the world, and she spent every minute possible with them enjoying to the fullest whatever it was that they may be doing. Over the years Dona's extended family grew by leaps and bounds. She loved fiercely and wholeheartedly her mother and father in-law Sharron and Jerry Elrod, her daughter in law Amanda Alexander, son in love Donny Magenot, and each and every one of her seven brothers and sisters in law, nine nieces, three nephews, ten great nieces, six great nephews, two great-great nieces, and one great-great nephew. The irreplaceable years between then and now were spent camping, racing, traveling, fishing, practicing photography, cooking, gardening, sewing, antiquing, worshipping, and celebrating every single moment and holiday together, big or small.
She dedicated a great many years working to provide services to others and to help provide for her family. At Roger's Furniture and Appliance, followed by Mrs. P's clothing boutique, and lastly and most significantly Conoco Phillips, she made many special and lifelong friends. Dona retired from Conoco Phillips in 2016, around one year after being diagnosed with Stage 4 Metastatic breast cancer. This began the transition into the next chapter of Dona's life and her spiritual journey. Grace Fellowship Church welcomed her and she gained a church family that became incredibly special to her during her last years here on earth.
Dona fought her cancer resiliently and without a break for just over five years with the help of the gentle, caring, and kind staff of Texas Oncology. She was a true warrior as they say, and regardless of what struggles she was facing, she unselfishly always put everyone else before her. Her last week was spent in her favorite place, at home with her closest family and friends near. BSA Hospice of the Southwest provided wonderful and compassionate care for Dona and her family until she went to be with her Lord early Tuesday afternoon, June 2, 2020.
There will be a public memorial for Dona at Minton-Chatwell Funeral Home on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 5:00 pm through 7:00 pm. Please come share your love, memories, positive energy, and enjoy a picture slideshow celebrating Dona's beautiful life while we were so blessed to have her. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please make a one-time donation to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at https://www.aspca.org. Animals were a great source of happiness for Dona and she took in countless rescues over the course of her life! We know any donations made in her name would warm her heart.
Published in Borger News Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.