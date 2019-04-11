Donna Ann Blagg, 65 of Stinnett, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in Borger. Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 12 at Grace Church with Pastor Tim Hall officiating. Burial will follow at the Stinnett Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. Family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home in Borger

Donna was born in Borger on August 1, 1953 to Don and Anna Kimmel Moore. She had been the HUD Director for the Panhandle Community Services since 1998. She loved to sew and sing. Donna was very active in her church. She especially loved her grandchildren.

Donna was preceded in death by her father, Don Moore; son, Donovan Charles Blagg; father and mother-in-law Harvie and Alene Blagg; grandmother Bertie Kimmel; and step-father Virgil Taylor.

Donna is survived by Jerry Blagg, father of her children; her mother, Anna Taylor of Dalhart; daughters, Kendra Franklin and husband Rodney of Stinnett, Kendi Lybarger and husband Rich of Alamogordo, New Mexico; five grandchildren, Kaylyn Miller, Natalie Franklin, Dakota Blagg, Jenna Franklin, and Kyra Burruss; six great-grandchildren, Bryce, Craeson, Kolstyn, Lawson, Masyn, Bryleigh. Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 11, 2019